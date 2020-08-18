Malta: Yorgen Fenech told family doctor: ‘If I go down, everyone takes the fall’

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The compilation of evidence against businessman Yorgen Fenech continues on Tuesday.

In the previous sitting, captain Logan Wood, who was responsible for Yorgen Fenech’s yacht, the Gio, testified. Wood revealed that on the night of 19 November he had been informed by the security at Portomaso that police officers were surrounding the yacht.

He had also seen three cameramen from the media in the area. Wood told the court that he had informed Fenech about the situation, who had told him “don’t worry about it, they’re making a whole scene like we’re going to escape.”

Source: MaltaToday

Updated 16:40

