Malta: Yorgen Fenech pardon request threw out

The Times reports that Yorgen Fenech, a suspect in the Caruana Galizia murder case, had his challenge to a pardon request decision turned down by court. The Judge upheld a plea by the state advocate defending the Cabinet’s decision against the pardon.

The paper speaks to the president of the PN Executive Council, Alex Perici Calascione, who said that the party statute does not impede a vote of confidence in Adrian Delia in the General Council. Delia had suggested that that route would not be possible.

