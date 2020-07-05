Malta: Yorgen Fenech offered to spill the beans on Macbridge
Malta Today says that Yorgen Fenech told police he was prepared to reveal information about secret company Macbridge which, along with his own 17 Black, was listed as a target client for Keith Schembri’s and Konrad Mizzi’s Panama companies.
MaltaToday was told that police investigators understand that Macbridge is an acronym that stands for ‘Malta And Chi- na Bridge’, a fact that could tie in into the Muscat administration’s deep ties with the Chi- nese on energy matters. Indeed, the Egrant inquiry report had brought to light an en- tity that was to be controlled by a secret company in the British Virgin Islands, to run a public-private partnership called “MACHIN Project” – an entity for the promotion of China-Malta investment.
The project was discovered in emails from 2014 between Keith Schembri and Konrad Mizzi, in relation to an email from Cheng Chen of Shanghai Electric Pow- er, which owns a large chunk of Enemalta.
In another report, the paper says that the head of Steward Healthcare met with the Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister to discuss disagreements over a deal negotiated last year with Joseph Muscat and Konrad Mizzi. US embassy representatives also attended the meeting.
Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro
You must log in to post a comment.