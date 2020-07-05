Malta: Yorgen Fenech offered to spill the beans on Macbridge

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Malta Today says that Yorgen Fenech told police he was prepared to reveal information about secret company Macbridge which, along with his own 17 Black, was listed as a target client for Keith Schembri’s and Konrad Mizzi’s Panama companies.

MaltaToday was told that police investigators understand that Macbridge is an acronym that stands for ‘Malta And Chi- na Bridge’, a fact that could tie in into the Muscat administration’s deep ties with the Chi- nese on energy matters. Indeed, the Egrant inquiry report had brought to light an en- tity that was to be controlled by a secret company in the British Virgin Islands, to run a public-private partnership called “MACHIN Project” – an entity for the promotion of China-Malta investment.

The project was discovered in emails from 2014 between Keith Schembri and Konrad Mizzi, in relation to an email from Cheng Chen of Shanghai Electric Pow- er, which owns a large chunk of Enemalta.

In another report, the paper says that the head of Steward Healthcare met with the Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister to discuss disagreements over a deal negotiated last year with Joseph Muscat and Konrad Mizzi. US embassy representatives also attended the meeting.

