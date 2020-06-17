Malta: Yorgen Fenech offered PN money to stop David Casa’s re-election, middleman claims

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Yorgen Fenech had offered money to the Nationalist Party to stop David Casa’s re-election as MEP, Melvin Theuma told the public inquiry into Daphne Caruana Galizia’s muder.

Theuma was testifying on Wednesday about his knowledge of Dubai company 17 Black, which belonged to Fenech.

Theuma who acted as the middleman in the murder, said Fenech told him PN MEP David Casa had picked on him over 17 Black.

Source: MaltaToday

Updated 15:55

