Malta: ‘Yorgen Fenech knew of early election since 2016’

Murder suspect and 17 Black owner Yorgen Fenech knew by December 2016 that a general election would be held the following year, the Daphne Caruana Galizia public inquiry was told on Wednesday.

Inspector Kurt Zahra told the inquiry that Fenech knew about the June 2017 election date months in advance, confirming something he had first mentioned on Monday while testifying in the compilation of evidence against Fenech.

SIM cards which would eventually be used by the alleged hitmen to carry out the murder were purchased around that period, the inquiry heard.

Source: Times of Malta

Updated 16:10

