Malta: Yorgen Fenech knew about early election six months in advance

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent quotes Inspector Kurt Zahra who told the Caruana Galizia inquiry that businessman Yorgen Fenech knew from as far back December 2016 that an early general election was going to be called the following year.

Another story says that the Gozo Animal Welfare Unit is waiting for approval by the Prime Minister’s Office to extend hours from mornings, fives days a week, to 24/7. The Gozo SPCA is urging authorities to increase emergency hours.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...

Related