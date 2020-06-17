Malta: Yorgen Fenech had requested to speak about corruption cases

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times speaks to economic crimes investigator Ian Abdilla who said that businessman Yorgen Fenech had offered to speak about corruption cases when he was first arrested but then changed his mind after he was charged in court and denied bail.

Another story quotes Labour Party insiders who said that the party leader Robert Abela and deputy leader Chris Cardona have been discussing the former Economy Minister’s resignation for weeks.

