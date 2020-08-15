Malta: Yorgen Fenech among prisoners on hunger strike

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont carries an announcement by the Correctional Services Agency managing the Corradino prison which said that prisoners staging a hunger strike are being monitored by doctors. Yorgen Fenech is among the inmates protesting against overcrowding.

Another story quotes Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci who warned against misinformation about the pandemic and appealed to the public to follow only official announcements by the health authorities.

The paper speaks to General Workers Union secretary general Josef Bugeja who said that talks held with Air Malta over working conditions of the Aviation Services employees were ‘cordial and satisfactory’.



