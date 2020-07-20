Malta: Work Safety watchdog says accidents are going down

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent carries an interview with Occupational Health and Safety Authority CEO Mark Gauci who said that accidents at work are on the decrease despite greater coverage by the media, which give the opposite impression.

The paper says that PN Leader Adrian Delia insisted that action will be taken against parliamentary group members who voted against him in a vote of confidence. At the same time, the same MPs reiterated their call for him to resign.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...

Related