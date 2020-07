Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon follows the case in court into the deal to privatise three state hospitals. Nexia BT partner Manuel Castagna, who sat on the evaluation and adjudication board of the deal, said in his testimony that no due diligence was carried out into Vitals Healthcare.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...

Related