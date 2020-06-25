Malta with third highest share of non-nationals in the EU

Reading Time: < 1 minute

On 1 January 2019, 21.8 million citizens of a non-member country lived in one of the 27 EU Member States, representing almost 5% of the EU population.

According to data published by Eurostat, Malta registered the third highest rate, with 17% of the population consisting of non-nationals, either from EU Member States or Third Country Nationals.

In addition, there were 13.3 million people living in one of the EU Member States on 1 January 2019 with the citizenship of another EU Member State, representing almost 3% of the EU population.

Highest shares of non-nationals in Luxembourg, lowest in Poland and Romania

In relative terms, the EU Member State with the highest share of non-nationals was Luxembourg, at 47% of its total population. A high proportion of foreign citizens (10% or more of the resident population) was also observed in Cyprus, Malta, Austria, Estonia, Latvia, Ireland, Belgium, Germany and Spain.

In contrast, non-nationals represented less than 1% of the population in Poland and Romania.

In most EU Member States, the majority of non-nationals were citizens of non-EU countries.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related