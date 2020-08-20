Preloader
Malta: Weddings sector bearing the brunt of the second wave

The Independent says that operators in the weddings sector have experienced a series of cancellations in reservations and a sharp drop in general business following the latest safety measures introduced by the government.

Another story quotes a police spokesperson who said that investigators are appealing for information on the double murder in Slime on Tuesday night. The autopsy on the bodies will be conducted today.

By Corporate Dispatch

