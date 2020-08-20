Malta: Weddings sector bearing the brunt of the second wave

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent says that operators in the weddings sector have experienced a series of cancellations in reservations and a sharp drop in general business following the latest safety measures introduced by the government.

Another story quotes a police spokesperson who said that investigators are appealing for information on the double murder in Slime on Tuesday night. The autopsy on the bodies will be conducted today.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...