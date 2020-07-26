Malta: ‘We will remain open for business’, Abela says as COVID-19 cases rise

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Prime Minister Robert Abela has played down fears of a spike in new coronavirus cases, saying he was determined to maintain the level of normality restored since June and keep the country open for business.

“Those fomenting fears whenever there is a new case, stand no chance of creating panic,” Abela said when addressing the Labour general conference at the Rialto Theatre in Cospicua on Sunday.

“Against all forecasts, in the last five weeks 4,000 new jobs were created and unemployment has gone down,” he said.

Source: Times of Malta

Updated 17:05

