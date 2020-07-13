Malta: Visitors flag lack of social distancing on flights

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent quotes incoming passengers who raised concerns over lack of social distancing while traveling to Malta. They said that people were wearing facemasks, but planes were full.

Another story reports that a clause in the PN statute forbids the General Council from holding a vote of confidence in the party leader within less than two years since the last one. Adrian Delia won a vote of confidence in July last year.

