Malta: Virologist calls on safety measures at mass events

26th July 2020
The Independent on Sunday speaks to virologist Dr Chris Barbara who disagreed that parties should be cancelled/ He said, instead, that safety protocols should be followed to limit the spread of Covid-19.

Another story reports that several women have been opening up on experiences of sexual assault on social media, tagging their posts with #metooMalta and #ibelieveyou.

