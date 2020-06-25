Malta: US embassy official raises spectre of gray-listing

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Malta Busines Weekly quotes a legal advisor with the US embassy, Richard Daynes, who warned that Malta could end up on the gray-list of the Financial Action Task Force unless Moneyval recommendations were implemented fast.

The paper reports on the public inquiry into Daphne Caruana Galizia’s assassination on Wednesday which revealed that playright Mario Philip Azzopardi has submitted a play entitled ‘Who killed Daphne?’ a year before the murder.

