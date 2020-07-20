Malta: US diplomat says it is not too late to pass Moneyval test
Reading Time: < 1 minute
The Times publishes an interview with Chargé d’Affaires at the US Embassy, Mark Schapiro, who said that there is still a slim chance for Malta to escape grey-listing by Moneyval. He revealed that the US is offering help to the island’s law enforcement authorities.
A second story reports that the Planning Authority has approved 666 permits for developments in Outside Developments Zones in Gozo since the start of 2017. A sixth of the permits issued were in Xagħra, the locality with the most ODZ permits.
