Malta: US diplomat says it is not too late to pass Moneyval test

The Times publishes an interview with Chargé d’Affaires at the US Embassy, Mark Schapiro, who said that there is still a slim chance for Malta to escape grey-listing by Moneyval. He revealed that the US is offering help to the island’s law enforcement authorities.

A second story reports that the Planning Authority has approved 666 permits for developments in Outside Developments Zones in Gozo since the start of 2017. A sixth of the permits issued were in Xagħra, the locality with the most ODZ permits.

