Malta: Upgrading project for Wied iż-Żurrieq

Kullħadd reveals that the government is set to announce a major embellishment plan for Wied iż-Żurrieq. The paper says that the destination attracts around half a million visitors every year.

Another story quotes Eurostat figures showing that severe poverty in Malta decreased by seven percent of the population between 2013 and 2018. The share of people at risk of poverty also fell by six percent over the same period.

