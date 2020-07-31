Malta: Updated safety protocols for mass events

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont reports that venues that cater for more than 100 people will have to conduct a risk-assessment exercise before any events can be held there. Meanwhile, attendance for mass events will be limited to one person per four metres squared.

The paper says that the Mqabba shooting victim who survived the incident, Vincent Gaffarena, sustained serious injuries to his face and chest. His cousin Saviour Gaffarena, was certified dead on the spot with a shot to the head.

