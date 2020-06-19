Malta: Unknown individuals tried to hack Caruana Galizia’s blog by impersonating her

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Unknown individuals attempted to gain access to Daphne Caruana Galizia’s blog by impersonating her and sent emails to a company handling the security of her blog. Testifying on Friday morning, a witness told the board of inquiry that once an unusual hacking attempt took place when an unknown individual tried to gain access to vital details. Had they succeeded, those behind the attack could have sent emails on behalf of Daphne Caruana Galizia, received emails sent to her and cloned her website. The hacking attempt was described as an atypical attack since it was a case of social engineering.

Source: Newsbook

Updated 16:20

