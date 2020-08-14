Malta: University and Junior College to open in October
Reading Time: < 1 minute University and Junior College to open in October: The Headline – The Independent
Reading Time: < 1 minute
The Independent reports that the University of Malta and Ġ.F. Abela Junior College are planning to reopen in October unless health authorities instruct otherwise. A spokesperson said that measures will be taken to ensure safety for students and staff.
Another story says that the 55 cases registered on Thursday are the highest number of Covid-19 infections recorded in a single day since the start of the outbreak. Testing also reached a peak of 2,485 swabs following the opening of two new centres.
You must log in to post a comment.