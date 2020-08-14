Malta: University and Junior College to open in October

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Reading Time: < 1 minute University and Junior College to open in October: The Headline – The Independent

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent reports that the University of Malta and Ġ.F. Abela Junior College are planning to reopen in October unless health authorities instruct otherwise. A spokesperson said that measures will be taken to ensure safety for students and staff.

Another story says that the 55 cases registered on Thursday are the highest number of Covid-19 infections recorded in a single day since the start of the outbreak. Testing also reached a peak of 2,485 swabs following the opening of two new centres.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related