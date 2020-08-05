Malta: UNHCR claims Libya risky for migrants

5th August 2020
Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont quotes a report by the UN Refugee Agency which declares Libya an unsafe country for migrants to be returned to. The document publishes a series of witness accounts describing the ordeal and abuse migrants are made to go through.

Another story says that Prime Minister Robert Abela has called for a meeting of the Council for Economic and Social Development to discuss the recent developments in the fight against the coronavirus.

The paper follows a court case in which a 19-year-old breached his bail conditions to visit his underage girlfriend when she was going to give birth. Magistrate Victor Axiak warned that his actions could have serious consequences for him, the mother, and the baby.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Tags: , , , ,

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

EU banks’ stress test to be held in 2021

31st July 2020

Malta: UNHCR claims Libya risky for migrants

5th August 2020

Malta: PN leadership applications close in five days

5th August 2020

Malta: Chamber of Commerce wants lower VAT in hospitality and travel

5th August 2020

Malta: Medical Association dissatisfied with government plans

5th August 2020

Malta: Coronavirus active patients increase to 215

5th August 2020

One person dies every 15 seconds on average from coronavirus as global deaths exceed 700,000

5th August 2020

Prince Philip and royals to lead UK’s VJ Day commemorations

5th August 2020

Oil prices snap 4-day winning streak as COVID-19 cases grow

5th August 2020

On This Day…

5th August 2020
%d bloggers like this: