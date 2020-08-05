Malta: UNHCR claims Libya risky for migrants

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont quotes a report by the UN Refugee Agency which declares Libya an unsafe country for migrants to be returned to. The document publishes a series of witness accounts describing the ordeal and abuse migrants are made to go through.

Another story says that Prime Minister Robert Abela has called for a meeting of the Council for Economic and Social Development to discuss the recent developments in the fight against the coronavirus.

The paper follows a court case in which a 19-year-old breached his bail conditions to visit his underage girlfriend when she was going to give birth. Magistrate Victor Axiak warned that his actions could have serious consequences for him, the mother, and the baby.

