Two youths were injured in an argument in Valletta on Friday night, police said. The police said in a statement that at around 11:30pm, two youths – who are 20 and 21 years old and are both Mtarfa residents – walked into the Valletta police station injured, saying that they had been involved in an argument in Triq il-Lanca in the same Valletta.

Source: The Malta Independent

Updated: 15:10pm

