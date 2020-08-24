Preloader
Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree
Malta, Malta Headline, News

Malta: Two women tested positive upon arrival to Malta from Spain

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Two women who arrived from Barcelona early this morning tested positive for Covid-19 after random testing was carried out at the airports arrival terminal.

NET News confirms both individuals are tourists.

Source: NET News

Updated 15:25

By Corporate Dispatch

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related Posts
%d bloggers like this: