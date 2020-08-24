Malta: Two women tested positive upon arrival to Malta from Spain

Two women who arrived from Barcelona early this morning tested positive for Covid-19 after random testing was carried out at the airports arrival terminal.
NET News confirms both individuals are tourists.
Source: NET News
Updated 15:25
Two women who arrived from Barcelona early this morning tested positive for Covid-19 after random testing was carried out at the airports arrival terminal.
NET News confirms both individuals are tourists.
Source: NET News
Updated 15:25
You must log in to post a comment.