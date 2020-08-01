Malta: Two teenagers arraigned over Mqabba shooting

1st August 2020
Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont identifies the two suspects in the Mqabba shooting this week as Leon Debono and Owen Schembri, both 18. Their names were revealed to the police by victim Vince Gaffarena, who survived the attack.

Another report says that Europe is being hit by a second wave of the coronavirus and many countries have introduced restrictive measures again, including the wearing of facemasks in public. The paper says that Barcelona has imposed a 15-day lockdown.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Tags: , , , ,

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

EU banks’ stress test to be held in 2021

31st July 2020

Florida, North Carolina declare emergencies as Hurricane Isaias nears

1st August 2020

Boris Johnson orders police to enforce face mask laws

1st August 2020

Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 955 to 209,653

1st August 2020

WHO reports record daily increase in global coronavirus cases, up over 292,000

1st August 2020

Photo Story: Italian military exercises on the island of Pantelleria

1st August 2020

Large U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trials will exclude pregnant women for now

1st August 2020

Four crew members on Norwegian cruise ship hospitalised with COVID-19

1st August 2020

Italian President stresses that freedom does not include the right to make others ill

1st August 2020

Egypt reports lowest coronavirus daily figure since May 3

1st August 2020

Canada extends travel ban to August 31

1st August 2020
%d bloggers like this: