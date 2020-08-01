Malta: Two teenagers arraigned over Mqabba shooting

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont identifies the two suspects in the Mqabba shooting this week as Leon Debono and Owen Schembri, both 18. Their names were revealed to the police by victim Vince Gaffarena, who survived the attack.

Another report says that Europe is being hit by a second wave of the coronavirus and many countries have introduced restrictive measures again, including the wearing of facemasks in public. The paper says that Barcelona has imposed a 15-day lockdown.

