Malta: Two suspects arrested over Mqabba shooting

31st July 2020
Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times leads with the arrest of two men on suspicion of involvement in a possible drug shooting in Mqabba on Thursday which left a 27-year-old man dead and his 17-year-old cousin with serious injuries.

Another story quotes Health Minister Chris Fearne who said that people attending mass events will be required to provide a phone number in order to facilitate contact tracing by authorities if the need arises.

