Malta, Malta Headline, Malta News Briefing, Morning Briefing

Malta: Two Covid-19 patients are in intensive care

The Independent reports that active coronavirus cases have risen to more than 600 after 69 new infections were registered on Monday. Two patients are currently at the intensive care unit at Mater Dei hospital.

Another report quotes Health Minister Chris Fearne who announced that bars, nightclubs, and boat parties will be prohibited from Wednesday, but restaurants and boat tours will be allowed to operate according to the established safety protocols.

By Corporate Dispatch

