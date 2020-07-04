Malta: Turkish defence minister in Malta meeting with Bartolo on Libya situation

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Malta’s foreign and EU affairs minister Evarist Bartolo on Saturday held a meeting with the Turkish Minister of Defense Hulusi Akar, who is in Malta on a short visit.

The two sides agreed that Malta and Turkey should cooperate in the fight against international organized crime, money laundering, human trafficking, drug trafficking and terrorism.

Source: MaltaToday

Updated 16:40

