Malta: Turkish defence minister in Malta meeting with Bartolo on Libya situation
Malta’s foreign and EU affairs minister Evarist Bartolo on Saturday held a meeting with the Turkish Minister of Defense Hulusi Akar, who is in Malta on a short visit.
The two sides agreed that Malta and Turkey should cooperate in the fight against international organized crime, money laundering, human trafficking, drug trafficking and terrorism.
Source: MaltaToday
Updated 16:40
