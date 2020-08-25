Malta: Steward says dispute over hospital staff meal allowances is a government matter Steward Health Care Malta said Tuesday that it has no objection in principle to government employee...

Malta: Police make arrests linked to Sliema double murder in Floriana raid Police have made a number of arrests over the double murder which took place in Sliema last week. ...

Malta: Tunisia, Czechia added to Malta’s ‘amber list’ The “amber list” of countries from which visitors are asked to produce a negative swab test for Cov...

Malta: €2.2 million in EU funds for a project in the Ramla Valley, Gozo Minister for Gozo Clint Camilleri together with Parliamentary Secretary for European Funds Stefan Z...

Malta: Covid-19: 38 new cases in Malta – 52 persons recover 38 new Covid-19 cases emerged in Malta during the past 24 hours following 2,048 swab tests. Sour...

Malta: Guidelines for schools will be published in the coming days In the coming days, the Ministry of Education will be publishing guidelines for school's reopening ...

Malta: Daniel Muka: Albanian arrested by the Police in Floriana Albanian Daniel Muka, 29, was arrested in connection with the double murder in Sliema that left Chr...

Germany mulling quarantine rather than tests for visitors from high-risk areas People returning to Germany could soon be required to spend a five-day quarantine period if arrivin...

Malta-24 News Briefing – Tuesday 25th August 2020 Updated 1730 - Newspaper ReviewTimes of Malta reports that Steward Health Care Malta had said that ...

Malta Chamber announces CEO appointment The Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry announced on Monday 24th August 2020 the app...

Merkel tells Russia to investigate suspected poisoning of Kremlin critic – UPDATED Updated 1411 - Russia refutes calls for investigation The Kremlin said on Tuesday it saw no need...

Briatore’s Billionaire is new Covid-19 cluster in Sardinia A new Covid-19 cluster in the Italian island of Sardinia has been identified in relationship to hig...

Belarus opposition figures in court after night in jail Two leaders of the opposition in Belarus appeared in court on Tuesday after a night in ja...

Maltese economy heading to unprecedent contraction – CBM Latest data suggest that the Maltese economy is likely to have recorded an unprecedented contractio...

National Guard called in after further unrest in Wisconsin Wisconsin's governor called out the National Guard on Monday, and police in the city of Kenosha ski...

Maltese Editors’ Perspectives Mental health, governance and the fight against cancer are the matters brought up for today by loca...

AstraZeneca starts Covid-19 antibody drug trial in UK Astra Zeneca has started a clinical trial of a drug to help prevent and treat Covid-19, with the fi...

Trump casts doubts on fairness of November election US President Donald Trump has cast doubts on the November elections, even suggesting that his Democ...

At least 100 feared trapped in India building collapse At least 100 people are feared trapped in the debris of a five-storey building that collapsed on Mo...