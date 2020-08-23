Preloader
Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree
Malta, Malta Headline, Malta News Briefing, Morning Briefing

Malta: Travel industry between a rock and a hard place

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Illum says that pressure is piling on businesses in the travel sector which are battling slow sales with demands for refunds while countries close their airports to Malta. Representatives of around 200 operators warned that they may have to close down.

The paper speaks to former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat who said he had no information that money was exchanged between self-confessed middleman Melvin Theuma and then Police Commissioner but finds no difficulty with having the presidential pardon revised.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

By Corporate Dispatch

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related Posts
%d bloggers like this: