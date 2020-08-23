Malta: Travel industry between a rock and a hard place

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Illum says that pressure is piling on businesses in the travel sector which are battling slow sales with demands for refunds while countries close their airports to Malta. Representatives of around 200 operators warned that they may have to close down.

The paper speaks to former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat who said he had no information that money was exchanged between self-confessed middleman Melvin Theuma and then Police Commissioner but finds no difficulty with having the presidential pardon revised.

