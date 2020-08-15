Malta: Tourist operators feel instant effect of UK quarantine rules

15th August 2020
The Times speaks to travel agents who said that the decision by the UK to take Malta off the safe list has resulted in a series of cancellations by British holidaymakers. People entering the UK from Malta will have to quarantine for 14 days from today.
Another story reports that Yorgen Fenech has joined a group of inmates on a hunger strike after complaining of overcrowding at the Corradino Correctional Facility. Sources told the paper that the businessman is sharing sleeping quarters with six other prisoners.

