Malta: Tourist operators feel instant effect of UK quarantine rules

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times speaks to travel agents who said that the decision by the UK to take Malta off the safe list has resulted in a series of cancellations by British holidaymakers. People entering the UK from Malta will have to quarantine for 14 days from today.

Another story reports that Yorgen Fenech has joined a group of inmates on a hunger strike after complaining of overcrowding at the Corradino Correctional Facility. Sources told the paper that the businessman is sharing sleeping quarters with six other prisoners.



