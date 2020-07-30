Malta: Tourism Minister brushes off events ban

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent quotes Tourism Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli who dismissed an outright ban on mass events. She said that ‘a balanced approach’ should instead be taken. A cluster of 20 Covid-19 infections is linked directly to a three-day hotel party in mid-June.

Another story follows the Caruana Galizia public inquiry on Wednesday during which Foreign Affairs Minister Evarist Bartolo testified that chief of staff Keith Schembri had too much influence over the Muscat administration.

