Malta to be placed on the travel Red Zone by Belgium

Face masks with the Belgian national colors are on display for sale in city center of Brussels, Belgium, 12 August 2020. The wearing of protective face masks in all public spaces is compulsory in the Brussels region from 12 August, the regional government announced. The measure comes as the 19 districts of Brussels recorded an average of 50 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 inhabitants per day over the last week, reports state. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET

The colour codes for several countries and regions in Belgium’s travel zones system on the Foreign Affairs’ website will be adapted again on Friday afternoon, the Crisis Centre announced during a press conference on Friday.

Brussels Times reports virologist and inter-federal Covid-19 spokesperson Steven Van Gucht saying that “a number of regions will change colour again today”. Particular reference was done for Spain and Romania.

Brussels Times reports that “The infection rate there is high and may become even higher in the next few days. For Romania, most regions will turn red. In Spain, an increasing number of regions are turning red or orange as well, especially in the north of the country,” he said, adding that the situation is evolving rapidly. Malta will also be considered a red zone.

Van Gucht stressed that the health authorities advise against travelling to an orange zone, and forbid going to go to a red zone.

Those returning from risk zones, upon their return are tested, and go into quarantine for two weeks. When you return from an orange zone, this is recommended.

Van Gucht said that travelling is still a risk, and the situation in Europe can change rapidly.

“Therefore, always check the situation at your destination. Choose green zones and stick to the basic rules at all times, also when you are abroad,” said Van Gucht.

