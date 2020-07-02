Malta: Timothy Alden to contest Democratic Party leadership, join forces with AD

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Change is afoot in the Democratic Party as Timothy Alden has announced he will be contesting the party leadership.

But Alden’s goal is to eventually have the PD join forces with Alternattiva Demokratika and form a new party “to create a home and refuge for concerned citizens”.

“As Leader of Partit Demokratiku, my goal is to work side by side with Alternattiva Demokratika… If the talks succeed, we will build a new party, taking the best elements of both our existing ones. My objective and commitment is for talks to conclude by August,” Alden said.

Source: MaltaToday

Updated 17:25

