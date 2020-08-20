Malta: Three people entered residence at time of Sliema double murder

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times reports that CCTV footage shows three people entering the house of Christian Pandolfino and Ivor Maciejowski in Sliema on Tuesday night, before fleeing in a white car four minutes later. The police said they have not yet established a motive for the murders.

The paper carries an interview with Tourism Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli who dismissed calls for resignation and said that the Tourism Authority does not have responsibility for private parties that sparked a cluster of Covid-19 cases in summer.

