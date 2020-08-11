Malta: Third application for PN leadership was rejected

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon says that an unnamed third candidate has expressed interest in the PN leadership, but their offer was refused because the individual is not a paid-up member of the party. Bernard Grech will now face incumbent Adrian Delia in a two-horse race.

Another story reports that the number of active Covid-19 cases rose to 415 after 23 new infections were registered on Monday. The paper says that a prison warden is thought to have been among the latest patients.

