Malta: ‘They’re laughing at me’, Melvin Theuma tells police in written note
Reading Time: < 1 minute
The chief witness in the Daphne Caruana Galizia assassination, Melvin Theuma, wrote a note from his hospital bed saying he stabbed himself multiple times out of remorse and because his evidence was being doubted.
The Times reported that Theuma had indicated to a magistrate there was no third-party involvement in the incident on Tuesday night, when he was found in a pool of blood with his neck slashed in his Swieqi apartment. It was the eve of a court sitting in which the defence of Yorgen Fenech, the alleged mastermind in the assassination, was bound to attack his evidence in court.
Source: MaltaToday
Updated 16:30
