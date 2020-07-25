Malta: ‘They’re laughing at me’, Melvin Theuma tells police in written note

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The chief witness in the Daphne Caruana Galizia assassination, Melvin Theuma, wrote a note from his hospital bed saying he stabbed himself multiple times out of remorse and because his evidence was being doubted.

The Times reported that Theuma had indicated to a magistrate there was no third-party involvement in the incident on Tuesday night, when he was found in a pool of blood with his neck slashed in his Swieqi apartment. It was the eve of a court sitting in which the defence of Yorgen Fenech, the alleged mastermind in the assassination, was bound to attack his evidence in court.

Source: MaltaToday

Updated 16:30

Like this: Like Loading...

Related