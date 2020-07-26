Malta: Theuma offered €15,000 to former Police Commissioner

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Malta Today claims that a conversation recorded by state witness Melvin Theuma suggests that he had offered €15,000 to former Police Commissioner Lawrence Cutajar to obtain a pardon on charges of money laundering.

Another story quotes lawyer Bernard Grech who, in an interview on 103 radio, confirmed that he decided back in January that he would be ready to contest a race for the leadership of the PN. Grech said he is confident he can unite the party behind him.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...

Related