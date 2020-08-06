Malta: Therese Comodini Cachia to run for PN Leader

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Business Today reports that Therese Comodini Cachia confirmed her intention to contest the PN leadership race. The MP was chosen by the party’s parliamentary group as Opposition Leader after the majority expressed a no confidence vote in Adrian Delia in July.

Another story quotes Chamber of Commerce president David Xuereb who said that a proposals document on economic sustainability has been widely welcomed and both the Cabinet of Minister and the Opposition have requested details briefings.

The paper announces that GO Ventures has reached an investment agreement with digital coaching platform Mindbeat. GO CEO Nikhil Patil said that the subsidiary is committed to investing in technology star-ups.

