Malta: Therese Comodini Cachia, Bernard Grech, Mark Anthony Sammut mull top PN post

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Therese Comodini Cachia said she is prepared to help the Nationalist Party rebuild by serving “in any rank”, adding she believes she has what it takes to unite the party, provide new energy and credibility.

Two other potential contenders – Bernard Grech and Mark Anthony Sammut – are similarly mulling throwing their hat into the ring should Adrian Delia be voted out in what could be a crucial week for the PN.

Source: Times of Malta

Updated 16:35

Like this: Like Loading...

Related