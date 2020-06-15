Tue. Jun 16th, 2020

Malta: The collusion between the Labour administration and the police in the Caruana Galizia assassination

15th June 2020
The ongoing compilation of evidence against the Tumas magnate Yorgen Fenech, the alleged mastermind in the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, continues with the prospective testimony of Johann Cremona – a business partner of Fenech – and in the week to come, Keith Schembri, chief of staff to former prime minister Joseph Muscat.

Source: MaltaToday

Updated 16:05

