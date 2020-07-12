Malta: The 19 members of PN parliamentary group say there is new hope for the country and the party

Reading Time: < 1 minute



The 19 members of the PN parliamentary group said in a statement they wish to deliver a message of hope to those who have always supported the Nationalist Party and to Maltese and Gozitans of goodwill.

The members stated that in the past days they have seen thousands of people expressing new hope that the Nationalist Party can be led by a person who truly represents the party’s democratic, modern and European principles and values.

Source: TVM

Updated 16:10

Like this: Like Loading...

Related