Malta: Swimmer loses life in Dwejra

In-Nazzjon reports that a man lost his life in Dwejra on Sunday afternoon after finding himself in difficulty. A medical team from the Gozo general hospital rushed to the site but the 60-year-old was certified dead.

Another stroy says that a total 1,723 Covid-19 cases were registered since March but over a thousand were recorded since July. The paper says that the reproduction factor of the virus has risen to 2.5.

