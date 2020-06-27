Malta: Swimmer completes Sicily-to-Malta challenge

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon says that a large crowd gathered in St Julian’s to welcome swimmer Neil Agius, who crossed successfully from the south of Sicily. The paper says that the initiative shows how sport contributes to raise awareness to social issues.

Another story quotes PN Leader Adrian Delia who addressed a national conference on sport held by the party. Delia said that sport is a priority for the PN and that a nationalist government would appoint a minister responsible for sport.

