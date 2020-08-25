Preloader
Malta, Malta Headline, Malta News Briefing, Morning Briefing

Malta: Suspended sentence for woman who stole thousands from her mother

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont reports that a woman was handed a suspended jail sentence for withdrawing €5,000 from her mother’s bank account without her consent. The Judge admonished people who abuse their parents.

Another story says that the police are combing through the electronic devices found on the site of the double murder in Sliema last week, to determine whether the victims had had any contact in the final hours.

By Corporate Dispatch

