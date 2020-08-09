Malta: Survey puts Grech ahead of Delia in leadership race

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Sunday Times carries results by a Misco survey with 400 PN paid-up members about the leadership elections. Bernard Grech enjoys the support of 63 percent of tesserati, Adrian Delia has 17 percent and a fifth of respondents did not offer a response.

Another story reports that a Maltese shipper was at the centre of an international investigation into the flow of drugs between Libya and Italy. Last week, the US imposed sanctions on individuals and companies suspected of being part of the network.

