Malta supports Libya ceasefire agreement

Malta’s Foreign and European Affairs Minister Evarist Bartolo expressed Malta’s full support for the two declarations by the Government of National Accord and the House of Representatives in Tobruk to immediately cease all military activities in Libya. Both sides discussed at length the critical importance of inter-Libyan dialogue and the inclusion of all actors, including youth and women.

Minister Evarist Bartolo hosted a meeting in Malta with Ahmed Mateegh, Deputy Prime Minister, and Mohamed Taher Siala, Minister of Foreign Affairs, of Libya on Sunday, 23 August 2020.

The Libyan Delegation was also received by President of Malta George Vella at Sant’Anton Palace. Discussions focused on the latest developments in Libya and the need to ensure the economic development and social progress of Libya and the Libyan people.

The important role of the National Oil Corporation (NOC) and the Central Bank of Libya to address the economic challenges and the needs of the Libyan People was also emphasised.

Throughout the discussions, Malta also reiterated its support for a Libyan-led and Libyan-owned political solution, and its readiness to serve as a channel of communication towards this end. The unification of Libya remains imperative for the well-being and benefit of the Libyan people. In this spirt, the resumption of the negotiation process within the framework of the UN-led Berlin Process is the way forward.

