Malta: Stolen getaway car used in Sliema double murder

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times says that the getaway car used by the three people who broke into the house of Chris Pandolfino and Ivor Maciejowski was reported stolen two years ago. The number plates were also taken from another car earlier this year.

Another story says that holiday rental service Airbnb has imposed a global ban on parties at any of its listed properties and limited the number of guests in larger homes to 16. The measures are in effect until further notice.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...