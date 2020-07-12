Malta: Steward concession built on flawed Vitals deal must be dropped – UĦM

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The flawed process that led to Vitals being granted a concession on three public hospitals is sufficient grounds for the withdrawal of the concession granted to their successors Steward Health Care, according to UĦM – Voice of the Workers assistant director Gian Paul Gauci.

Gauci, who heads the union’s health services section, was being interviewed on 103 FM by Fr Joe Borg in the wake of a damning report by the National Audit Office on the Vitals contract. The report, which highlighted that there had been collusion between Vitals and the government, was instigated at the request of the UĦM and the Medical Association of Malta.

Source: Newsbook

Updated 16:40

