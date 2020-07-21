Malta: Standards Commissioner to introduce new ethical guidelines for MPs

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times reports that Commissioner for Standards in Public Life George Hyzler is to unveil an updated code of ethics for MPs in response to anomalies about acceptance of gifts. The revised document is expected to be presented towards the end of the month.

Another story carries a decision by a court of appeals to award a family €67,000 in compensation for a building accident that left a woman dead 20 years ago. One of the victim’s sons said that cracks had spread in the house caused by construction works nearby.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...

Related